A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Police said a male rider in his 20s suffered a dislocated hip and fractured leg when he was hit by a car in Ridgeway, in the Top Valley area of Nottingham, at about 21:35 BST on Friday.

A 43-year-old man was detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, failing to report a road collision and perverting the course of action.

The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

