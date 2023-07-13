Surfer airlifted with dislocated shoulder
A surfer was airlifted to hospital after dislocating his shoulder at a beach in Cornwall, the coastguard has said.
The man was injured at Pedn Vounder near Porthcurno on Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a wave.
Sennen's RNLI lifeboat and the Land's End coastguard rescue team were also called to help.
The man was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro by Cornwall's air ambulance.
Eddie Robinson from Falmouth Coastguard said: “We tried with the lifeguards to get them out, we tried with the lifeboat and a rescue team, but the access issues down to Pedn Vounder are quite difficult.
"It was a bit choppy so it was really difficult for the lifeboat to get in there.
"Eventually we had to resort to the helicopter who landed and took them off to hospital."
