A surfer was airlifted to hospital after dislocating his shoulder at a beach in Cornwall, the coastguard has said.

The man was injured at Pedn Vounder near Porthcurno on Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a wave.

Sennen's RNLI lifeboat and the Land's End coastguard rescue team were also called to help.

The man was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro by Cornwall's air ambulance.