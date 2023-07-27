Killer jailed for life over river body murder
At a glance
The body of Igors Petrovs, 45, was pulled from the River Witham in Lincoln in August 2022
Andrejs Servutas, 44, was found guilty of his murder after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court
Servutas was jailed for life on Thursday
Kaspars Spiridonovs, 41, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 15 years
A killer has been jailed for life for the murder of a man whose dead body was found in a Lincoln waterway.
Igors Petrovs, 45, was pulled from the River Witham on 24 August last year.
Andrejs Servutas, 44, was convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison on Thursday at Lincoln Crown Court.
Kaspars Spiridonovs, 41, of Shuttleworth House, Stamp End, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 15 years.
The court was told that Mr Petrovs was beaten up and then dumped into the River Witham in the early hours of 21 August 2022.
Much of the attack was captured on nearby CCTV.
Medical experts were unable to conclude if Mr Petrovs drowned or died as a result of his injuries.
The court heard the pair, who knew the victim from their home country of Latvia, had arranged to meet up with him before the attack.
"While unconscious or dying he was lifted over the railings and thrown into the river," Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecuting, told the court .
"The violence was all inflicted on land before he was thrown over the railings."
He said Servutas, of Monks Road, Lincoln, was seen aiming punches at Mr Petrovs and then climbing over the railings to throw his body into the water.
Spiridonvos helped lift the body over the railings.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Petrovs' mother said: "Those that killed my son must be punished.
"It will remain with me for the rest of my life," she said.
