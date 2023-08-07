Drugs worth £400k seized in Jersey over two weeks
At a glance
Drugs which have a street value of about £400,000 have been seized by the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) over the past two weeks
Cocaine, heroin, MDMA (ecstasy) and cannabis were seized
Three houses were searched and four people arrested, JCIS confirmed
About £400,000 worth of drugs has been seized by the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) in a two-week period.
Drugs seized included cocaine, heroin, MDMA (ecstasy) and cannabis.
Three houses were searched and four people were arrested, JCIS said.
Senior manager Luke Goddard said it "demonstrates the ability of the service to prevent dangerous drugs from entering the island".
The service said "Customs and immigration officers have intercepted seven consignments of commercial quantities of drugs made up of cocaine, heroin, MDMA (ecstasy) and cannabis with a total potential street value of over £400,000.
"Seizures have been made from an arriving passenger, postal parcels and in freight which have resulted in three house searches, four arrested persons, one charged and another three released on customs bail pending further investigations."
Mr Goddard added: "Despite the resulting high workload from investigating these cases, which are still ongoing, we have been able to simultaneously deal with peak passenger numbers coming through the ports and not unduly delaying the travelling public.”
