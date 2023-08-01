Speed limit cut to 20mph to improve road safety
Cambridgeshire County Council is rolling out 20mph schemes across the county
The limits and zones have already been implemented across 13 towns and villages
The combined authority has secured a further £800,000 to finance future applications for low-speed areas
A new 20mph (32km/h) scheme is being rolled out in Cambridgeshire to help improve road safety and reduce pollution.
Low-speed areas have been installed across 13 towns and villages with new road signs, lines and markings being put in place.
The project is worth almost half a million pounds, with a further £800,000 secured to implement the scheme in more areas.
The programme will be open annually for anyone to apply. Successful bids will be entirely funded by Cambridgeshire County Council.
Current 20mph areas are:
Barton
Duxford
Godmanchester
Great Gransden
Hauxton
Melbourn
Oakington
Sawston
Somersham
St Neots
Stilton
Toft
Woodhurst
Either a limit or zone has been implemented in these areas, depending on the specific location.
A 20mph limit usually covers part of or individual streets and requires signs only, while 20mph zones cover larger areas, requiring both signs and road markings.
Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "Studies have shown even a 1mph [1.6km/h] drop in speed reduces collisions by 6%.
"Reducing speed limits from 30mph [48.km/h] to 20mph can cut pollution by 30% and reduce the chance of a severe or fatal injury in the event of a collision by a staggering 60%.
"This is why it’s important we continue to create more 20mph areas."
This year’s submitted schemes will go to committee later in the autumn and will be assessed depending on criteria including evidence of traffic incidents, vulnerable road users, visible homes, shops and businesses and more.
In October, the council approved a motion to set 20mph speed limits on any new residential roads being planned across Cambridgeshire.
