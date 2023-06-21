Police seize drugs and cash worth over £1m
At a glance
A man has appeared in court following a significant seizure of illegal drugs and cash by police
Daniel Wilder, 38, pleaded guilty to three charges
Sussex Police said the drugs would have had a "hugely destructive impact" on communities.
- Published
A man arrested after police seized drugs with a street value of almost £1m has pleaded guilty to a series of charges.
The seizure of cocaine and cannabis, as well as more than £100,000 in cash, was made in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex.
Daniel Wilder, 38, pleaded guilty to three charges at Lewes Crown Court on Monday.
Sussex Police said the drugs would have had a "hugely destructive impact" on communities.
Investigators said Wilder was seen behaving suspiciously in Cloudesley Road on 19 May.
After being found with a small amount of cocaine and cash, he was arrested by officers.
During a search of his home in Vale Road, about 10kg of cocaine and 16kg of cannabis were found, as well as about £30,000 in cash.
Wilder pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquisition, use and possession of criminal property.
He will be sentenced on 28 July.
Separately, on 22 May, officers searched a property in Beauford Road and found about £98,000 in cash.
A 33-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Gavin Patch, of Sussex Police, said: “This is a significant seizure of harmful substances that would have had a hugely destructive impact on our communities, along with over £100,000 in suspected illicitly gained assets.
“Every gram of drugs seized, every criminal behind bars and every vulnerable person safeguarded makes a huge difference."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.