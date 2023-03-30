A collection of vintage Star Wars figures kept in their original packaging for 40 years has sold at auction for £15,130.

The group of about 50 toys, amassed by a former toy salesman, was sold earlier in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Some toys were sold as individual lots, including a Boba Fett figure in packaging tied to the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, which - somewhat fittingly for a bounty hunter - fetched £1,600.

Another sealed figure of Luke Skywalker, also issued for the same Star Wars film, sold for £1,350.

Making reference to the movie series' mystical energy field that binds the galaxy together, the seller's daughter said: "It was very emotional watching [the auction] - the Force was very, very powerful."