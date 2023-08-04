Dublin Airport night flights crackdown 'idiotic' says Ryanair

The Irish airline said Fingal County Council cannot be allowed to "dictate national aviation policy" and it called on the government to step in.

Under the enforcement action, Dublin Airport was given six weeks to conform to the limit of 65 flights or fewer between the hours of 23:00 and 07:00.

'Overly onerous'

The cap was among the planning conditions that were imposed when the airport was granted permission to build a new "North Runway" in 2007.

That runway opened in August 2022 at a cost of €320m (£276m).

However, the airport's operator, Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), has long opposed the night flights limit as an impediment to its services.

Earlier this week DAA's chief executive Kenny Jacobs said enforcing the "overly onerous" rules would lead to disruption for passengers in peak holiday season.

He explained it would mean there would now be fewer flights between 23:00 and 07:00 than was the case before the second runway opened.

"It would be like increasing the number of seats in Croke Park [stadium] to 100,000 but cutting the capacity for games to 50,000," Mr Jacobs claimed.

"It makes no sense, and the travelling public deserves better."

However, campaigners living under the flight path complain that their sleep is being severely disrupted by the number of night time flights.

Sabrina Joyce Kemper from the Fingal Organised Residents United Movement (Forum) said they are simply asking for the existing rules to be obeyed.