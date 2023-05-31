City workers to get river rescue training
Shop workers and volunteers in a riverside city will be offered training on how to use specialist equipment to rescue people from the water.
The Durham City Safety Group (DCSG) has already given training on how to use throwlines to the council, police and staff from a hub set up to help people on nights out.
The equipment, which consists of a long piece of rope and a bag, can be used to help bring a person to safety if they fall into the River Wear.
DCSG chair Alan Patrickson said going into the water was "obviously extremely dangerous".
He said: "Durham is a very safe place to live, work and visit and, thankfully, there has been a decrease in incidents in the River Wear over the year.
"However, the hub has encountered a small number of incidents where people have ended up in the river which is obviously extremely dangerous."
Mr Patrickson said those who work regularly in the city should be "better equipped should further incidents happen".
The DCSG, which was set up 2015 to reduce deaths in the river, is made up from several agencies including Durham University, Durham County Council and Durham Police.
'Keep people safe'
The council and police funded the installation of the equipment on Framwelgate waterside.
Insp Dave Clarke said the training of more city workers would help "keep people safe".
But he urged people to stay out of the water which was "fast-flowing, cold and [had] hidden dangers".
It comes as a quick-thinking security guard was praised after helping to save somebody's life by using a throwline in Gateshead.
