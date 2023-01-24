Motorcyclist dies in hospital one week after crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died one week after being injured in a crash.
The biker, in his 60s, was riding a Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle when the crash occurred near the A50 Derby Southern Bypass, at the Sawley Junction roundabout, on 9 January.
Leicestershire Police said at the time, the motorcyclist's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
But his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital on 16 January, the force added.
Police said officers were providing support to the man's family.
Initially, it was reported to police that a car had been involved in the collision and had then left the scene.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact officers.