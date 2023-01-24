A motorcyclist has died one week after being injured in a crash.

The biker, in his 60s, was riding a Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle when the crash occurred near the A50 Derby Southern Bypass, at the Sawley Junction roundabout, on 9 January.

Leicestershire Police said at the time, the motorcyclist's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

But his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital on 16 January, the force added.