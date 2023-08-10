Vandalism at cinema to cost thousands to repair
At a glance
A customer vandalised a screen at the Mallard Cinema on Monday
Manager Daniel Phillips-Smith said it would cost thousands of pounds to repair
He said behaviour in the cinema had been "getting worse"
A cinema in Guernsey is to spend thousands of pounds repairing one of its screens after it was vandalised.
Mallard Cinema said a customer threw a drink at the screen during a showing of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film on Monday.
Manager Daniel Phillips-Smith said "we will start to go through the CCTV" if the culprit does not come forward.
He said the complex had seen a surge in vandalism during the summer holidays.
"If no-one does volunteer and come forward, so we can sort it out ourselves then we will have to go down the official route," he added.
The cinema has previously experienced vandalism and stopped showing the Minions: The Rise of Gru as a result.
Mr Phillips-Smith said the latest vandalism "permanently damaged" the screen, which would cost thousands of pounds to replace.
He said bad behaviour in the cinema had been "getting worse, especially over the school holidays".
"Sadly we do have a few groups that love to cause as much havoc as possible," he said.
"Basically we have to be on our toes all the time."
