A cinema in Guernsey is to spend thousands of pounds repairing one of its screens after it was vandalised.

Mallard Cinema said a customer threw a drink at the screen during a showing of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film on Monday.

Manager Daniel Phillips-Smith said "we will start to go through the CCTV" if the culprit does not come forward.

He said the complex had seen a surge in vandalism during the summer holidays.