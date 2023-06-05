Structural issues with equipment have forced the closure of an "extremely popular" children's outdoor playground, a council said.

Wisbech Adventure Playground will be shut for several weeks for "damaged play equipment to be repaired", said Cambridgeshire County Council, which owns.

The Spinney opened in 2010 and "is extremely popular... and offers a number of free and ‘pay and stay’ activities", the council said.

Labour's Bryony Goodliffe, who chairs the council's children and young people’s committee, said: "We are sorry that the playground will have to close for a few weeks, but the safety of our children and young people is paramount and we cannot allow them to play on equipment which may not be suitable."