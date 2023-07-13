A council is to set up a group to investigate how it can reduce knife crime.

Bath and North East Somerset councillor Dine Romero wants to see if the council can do more to tackle the issue.

She said the area had seen three fatalities over the past year, so it was important to look into anything more that could be done "collectively to prevent more deaths".

Her comments come after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon in Bath last month.