Former police officer faces corruption charges
A former police officer will appear at court this week accused of passing information to an organised crime group.
Adam Davies, 28, who was an officer with Surrey police, has been charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office.
It is alleged he unlawfully accessed information on computer systems without a policing purpose and provided information to the group.
Mr Davies, who was based at Guildford and resigned in October 2021, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct directed an investigation into the allegations.
The 13-month probe was carried out by Surrey Police's Anti-Corruption Unit from January 2021.
