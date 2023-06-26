Parking charge increases to be reviewed
At a glance
On-street parking charges were due to rise on 17 July
It included a 299.9% increase in Zone H, which contains the Royal Sussex County Hospital
Brighton and Hove City Council has announced the increases are to be reviewed
Planned parking charge increases in Brighton and Hove are to be reviewed following an outcry from residents and businesses.
On-street parking charges were due to rise on 17 July, with four low-tariff parking zones facing a price jump of between 185% and 299.9%.
This included an increase from £1.40 an hour to £5.60 in Zone H, which contains the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
But Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said a rethink will now take place as she highlighted the importance of patients and staff having affordable access to the hospital and other services in the city.
Malcolm McKenzie, a doctor based at Royal Sussex County Hospital, said the increases would be “brutal” for staff.
“Taking a bus doesn’t work if I need to go to our sister hospital during the day. There isn’t the infrastructure to go outside the city," he said.
'It’s ludicrous'
Other affected areas included Queen’s Park, Kemp Town, London Road train station and central Hove.
Sophie Foster, who runs a salon in Kingsway, Hove, said: “It’s a huge increase for clients to have to pay, some of which would be in the salon for three plus hours.
“People that work full time in the area will need to spend over £110 per week on parking, it’s ludicrous.
“I chose this location because the parking was affordable, but now it’s quickly become one of the most expensive places to park.”
The increases were part of the budget of the former Green-led administration, with Labour and Conservative councillors voting against the rises in January.
Ms Sankey said a review of all planned changes to parking fees and charges will now take place.
“While we need to work carefully to balance the council’s budget, we must also recognise people’s concerns about price rises during this cost of living crisis,” she said.
“In particular we want to ensure patients, carers and staff have affordable access to our hospitals and other important services within the city.”
