Three fires at a nature reserve are being treated as arson, police said.

Northamptonshire Police said the blazes were started deliberately at Irthlingborough Lakes and Meadows nature reserve, just before 08:00 BST on Thursday.

It said minor damage was caused to patches of grass by the Kingfisher Bridge.

"Due to the recent dry weather it is fortunate that the fire did not spread to nearby fencing or bushes," it added.