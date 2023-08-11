The council’s planning department had recommended approval.

It noted the loss of agricultural land and change to the "character of the immediate rural landscape" but said that was "far outweighed by the economic, social and environmental benefits".

The planning meeting, held in Truro on Thursday, heard the council had received communication from Camborne and Redruth MP George Eustice who said the solar farm should go elsewhere, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said., external

He said the land should be protected as it "has a recent history of being cropped for horticultural production" and developers should use land which "has been judged unsuitable for horticultural production".

Speaking at the meeting, Jean Sharman, who lives at Penhale Farm, opposite the proposed solar farm, said: “Whilst providing the opportunity for renewable energy is crucial, we also need to consider the potential implications it has for existing farming activities.

"It is vital that we do not compromise the ability for farmers to continue farming and therefore contribute to the real environmental needs of this area."

George Wilyman, representing Aura Power Developments, stressed the ecological need for solar farms due to the climate crisis.

He said: "It is anticipated to save over 19,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

"It will contribute towards strengthening the UK’s energy security, reducing the reliance on importing expensive fossil fuels.”

He said that the agricultural land was of a type not considered best and most versatile.

He said the solar farm would have generated about £80,000 in business rates to Cornwall Council every year as well as providing jobs.

The application was refused by nine votes to two.