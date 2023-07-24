Rough sleepers in Stoke-on-Trent are to receive further support thanks to a government grant worth more than £460,000.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the money would be used to help people access accommodation and recruit specialist staff to work with those sleeping rough.

The local authority has previously been awarded more than £1m this financial year to support housing and rough sleeper initiatives.

Councillor Chris Robinson, cabinet member for housing, said he wanted "to end rough sleeping" in the city.