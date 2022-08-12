Thousands of tonnes of timber felled in Argyll forests are to be transported by sea instead of by road under a new £2.6m deal.

Scottish Forestry said over the next three years about 225,000 tonnes would be shipped across the Firth of Clyde to wood processors in Ayrshire.

The Scottish government agency said the move would save about 2.2 million lorry miles - including 9,750 fewer lorry trips via the A82 - and prevent the release of almost 4,000 tonnes of harmful CO2 emissions.

The deal has been signed with Associated British Ports.

Timber will be shipped from ports at Ardrishaig, Campbeltown and Sandbank to Troon and Ayr.

Lorries will then transport the wood to processing plants in Troon, Auchinleck, Girvan and Irvine.