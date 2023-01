A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed inside a house in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to a disturbance in Lanthwaite Close, Clifton, at 22:44 GMT on Sunday.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital, the force said.

A 34-year-old woman, of Lanthwaite Close, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.