Leaders of NHS trusts in Herefordshire and Worcestershire have said they are experiencing the worst healthcare crisis in decades.

Worcestershire Royal declared a critical incident on 20 December, while Wye Valley NHS Trust appealed for staff to work overtime to help meet demand.

A rise in flu and Covid-19 cases are reported to have contributed to the extreme pressure on local services.

"I've been in the NHS for 42 years and I have never seen a crisis as bad we are seeing at the moment," said Jane Ives, the managing director at Wye Valley NHS Trust.