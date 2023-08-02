Balcony fall tourist thought he could 'jump across'
A man who died in a balcony fall believed he could "climb up on to the adjoining balcony and jump across on to his own", an inquest has heard.
John McKenna, 22, from Crosby-on-Eden near Carlisle, Cumbria, was on holiday with friends in San Antonio, Ibiza.
The inquest into his death at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court heard the fall on 23 June left him with a fatal head injury.
Coroner Margaret Taylor said the court was awaiting information from the Spanish authorities after which a full inquest would be heard.
Ms Taylor told the inquest Mr McKenna had returned to the apartment he was sharing at the Azuline hotel but the door was locked and he could not wake up his friend.
"He therefore went outside and saw that the balcony patio door was open," she said.
“He believed he could climb up on to the adjoining balcony and jump across on to his own but, very tragically, during the jump he fell, sustaining a fatal head injury.”
'Bright spark'
Glowing tributes were paid to Mr McKenna after his death.
His family said they would "all miss his bright spark, wonderful smile and the ability to light up every room”.
Flowers and a football shirt were laid outside the pavilion of his Sunday football league club, Scotby FC.
A spokesman said the club had “lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person - never forgotten but loved always”.
Friends also posted on social media to say they were “absolutely heartbroken” by Mr McKenna's sudden death.
Almost £28,000 has been raised online to pay for his repatriation and to support the Jack The Lad Foundation, which helps families who have lost loved ones in overseas accidents.
