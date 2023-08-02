A man who died in a balcony fall believed he could "climb up on to the adjoining balcony and jump across on to his own", an inquest has heard.

John McKenna, 22, from Crosby-on-Eden near Carlisle, Cumbria, was on holiday with friends in San Antonio, Ibiza.

The inquest into his death at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court heard the fall on 23 June left him with a fatal head injury.

Coroner Margaret Taylor said the court was awaiting information from the Spanish authorities after which a full inquest would be heard.