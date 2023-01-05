A new hospital building in Watford is due to be built by 2030, a health minister said, after Liberal Democrats queried the government's timeline for the redevelopment.

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust approved plans in June to rebuild Watford General and refurbish its other hospitals but funding has not yet been agreed.

Lord Markham, undersecretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), said "all schemes" in the national building project were due to be completed by the end of the decade.

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans said she would keep pressing for the funds "until there are shovels in the ground".