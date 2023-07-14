Hopes of funicular lift reopening as revamp approved
- Published
A historic funicular lift has been given planning permission for a renovation that residents hope will lead to its reopening.
Folkestone Leas Lift Company Charity applied for the 138-year-old funicular to undergo repairs after it closed in 2017 due to issues with its brakes.
As well as updating the waiting room and office, the charity also hopes to add a café and outdoor terrace, but said it needs to raise millions to fund the makeover.
Although there was "a lot of hard work to do", trustee James Walker-Osborn said the ruling was "another milestone in this new chapter of the Leas Lift".
The Victorian funicular lift originally opened in 1885 to connect Folkestone town to the seafront below the cliff.
Powered by water and gravity, it is one of only eight lifts of its kind in the country.
Edwin Wealand, vice-chair of the board of trustees at the charity, said it was "a stunning example of the brilliance and simplicity of Victorian engineering".
The charity said it still needs support to raise the remaining money and also get permission from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Mr Wealand said the charity has so far raised more than £1.7 million thanks to the "generosity of local people".
If the plans go ahead, a glass window will be installed that allows visitors to view inside the pump room and see its machinery.
Councillor Jackie Meade wished the charity luck and said: "We really want to see you open as quickly as possible for all our residents."
