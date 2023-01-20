Dr Jo Warcaba is one of the GPs at the surgery and says the pressure on GPs is "an ever-increasing problem because we've got an ageing population".

One solution, she says, is for more preventative medicine and greater community involvement, which the surgery is involved in.

"It's about finding ways of ageing well," she says.

"We're all going in the same direction and the crucial thing is to keep people active, keep them integrated into the community, keep them exercising and - if there's a problem and it's in its infancy - dealing with it then, rather than waiting until it's become a huge problem.

"I tend to over-run with my appointments. I think it's more important to find out a bit about the patient and why they're there and what factors they've got going on in their lives, rather than the one problem they've presented with at that time.

"You've got to do it well, [when] patients come in they've saved up their problems because they haven't been able to get an appointment.

"It's only when they get a crisis they then want to talk about these other things as well.

"If you miss that opportunity then quite often they're coming back again and again."