A town that recently lost its Post Office is seeing its only bank close later.

Barclays said it was shutting its branch on Station Road in Flitwick, Bedfordshire, on Friday, as more customers were choosing to bank online or via the telephone.

A replacement cashless facility, Barclays Local, is due to open on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, between 09:30 and 14:30, at The Rufus Centre.

Customers will be able to get help with digital banking, balance requests and open new accounts, the company said.

Yorkshire Building Society, on Station Square, remains open.