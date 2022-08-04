The remains of 27 people are unidentified in the Republic of Ireland, according to data collected by coroners.

The new information emerged from data submitted by coroners to the Department of Justice.

It had asked for details of all human remains within coroner's districts dating back 70 years.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the investigation by the department found there were 13 unidentified whole remains and 14 partial remains.

Seven are male, three are female and the rest are unidentified.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that all coroners had been written to last year and they were asked to provide information on any unidentified remains they had within their districts.

Ms McEntee said the intention was that the information would be passed by her office to gardaí (Irish police) and "hopefully will allow and support the missing persons unit with Forensic Science Ireland to identify more missing individuals and to hopefully help more families".

The National Missing Persons Helpline, which represents families of missing people, said it hoped the figure of 27 unidentified remains is accurate as it noted there were more than 800 people recorded as "long-term missing" in the country.

Its chairman, Dermot Browne, said "anything that helps to bring some relief to the families is to be welcomed".

He added that information about unidentified remains should not be held by local coroners but in one centralised location.

Ms McEntee said information on unidentified remains would be placed on a central database updated annually by coroners from their districts and that it was "really important that all of this information is accessible" to gardaí.

Prof Denis Cusack, a forensic and legal medical specialist and the former County Kildare coroner, said the database would help families of missing people find closure.

Ms McEntee said DNA tests on the 27 unidentified remains is a matter for gardaí and Forensic Science Ireland.