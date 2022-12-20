Five charged after man shot inside house

A man suffered gunshot wounds as well as significant facial injuries at a home in Mansfield

Five people have been charged after a man was shot, suffering wounds to his legs and arm.

The shooting took place inside a house in Mansfield at about 20:00 GMT on 9 December.

A man suffered gunshot wounds as well as significant facial injuries after being subjected to a further violent assault.

Three hidden firearms were later found by police during a search of a separate property in Bulwell.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address and another man, 38, from Bulwell were both charged with a range of firearms offences, including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 38-year-old was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, and two women aged 35 and 48 were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

