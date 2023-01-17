The Tory leader of Norfolk County Council has appealed to his colleagues to stop trying to find ways of blocking devolution.

Andrew Proctor was speaking after four district councils, three of which are Conservative-run, threatened to take legal action over the plans.

Critics have said it places too much power in the hands of one individual.

Mr Proctor told a meeting of the county council "when Norfolk is being offered devolution we should be excited, not finding ways to stop it from happening".

"Devolution is a prize worth fighting for," he said.