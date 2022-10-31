Injured walker rescued from brook
A walker has been taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after falling into a brook.
Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Service in Derbyshire said they were called to the Wyming Brook area west of Sheffield at about 14:05 GMT on Sunday.
The rambler was treated for hypothermia as well as chest and head injuries after they were "immersed in the water for some considerable time".
After being treated at the scene they were taken by air ambulance to hospital.