A﻿ walker has been taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after falling into a brook.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Service in Derbyshire said they were called to the Wyming Brook area west of Sheffield at about 14:05 GMT on Sunday.

T﻿he rambler was treated for hypothermia as well as chest and head injuries after they were "immersed in the water for some considerable time".

A﻿fter being treated at the scene they were taken by air ambulance to hospital.