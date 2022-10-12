A﻿ man has been arrested after another man, who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Leicester, was hit by a car, police said.

L﻿eicestershire Police said a man, in his 60s, reported that his white Mercedes van had been involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra in Narborough Road shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday.

The victim said after getting out of his van, he was then struck by the Astra, which left the scene, the force added.

A 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.