Plans for new Rother Valley Country Park cafe and play area
Plans for a new cafe and play area at a South Yorkshire country park are being considered.
Rotherham Council hopes to build a new waterside cafe at Rother Valley Country Park, which would take over the site currently used by Firbeck Sailing Club.
The sailing club would be relocated to the nearby activity centre.
According to a planning report, the project would improve the attractiveness of the country park "as a destination for recreation”.
Stables Cafe, the only current cafe in the park, was said to have "limited capacity".
The existing cafe would still be used but would only sell "grab and go" items, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Staff facilities and customer toilets would also be provided, as well as a children's play area to the rear.
Planning documents stated that the new cafe "will accommodate the increased user numbers that the park is already seeing".
Residents had until the end of December to comment on the development, which is being funded through the Government's Levelling Up fund, the council said.