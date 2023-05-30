Man with head injury rescued from yacht

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat RNLI

The yacht was towed to Torquay Harbour

At a glance

  • HM Coastguard received a Mayday call from a yacht

  • A man had fallen on board

  • A lifeboat took him to shore where an ambulance was waiting

A man who suffered injuries after falling on a 32ft (9.7m) yacht in south Devon was rescued by a lifeboat crew.

HM Coastguard received a Mayday call at about 10:30 BST on Monday morning, from a boat 4km (2.4 miles) off the coast near the village of Holcombe.

The Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat was deployed to help a man who had head and shoulder injuries.

Two of the crew boarded and gave the man first aid before a second lifeboat from Teignmouth RNLI took him to shore, where they passed him to a waiting ambulance.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story