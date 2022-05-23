A man in his 50s has died after he was assaulted in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland.

The victim was found with serious injuries at an apartment complex in Tralee on Sunday evening.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to the Abbey Court complex shortly after 19:00 local time and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the victim sustained stab wounds.

Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation.

A man in his 50s was detained on Sunday night and on Monday morning gardaí said they had detained a second man aged in his early 30s.