Police are appealing for information after two men died in a crash involving a car and a van.

The collision happened on the A20 Main Road in Farningham at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

A red Ford Escort was heading east when it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Panel van travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services attended and the occupants of the Escort, who were aged 19 and 20, were confirmed dead at the scene.