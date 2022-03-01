The "controlled dismantling" of a prominent town centre building in a Borders town has begun.

Scaffolding was first put up on the property on Jedburgh's High Street when issues arose with falling masonry.

Scottish Borders Council was granted a compulsory purchase order last year to allow it to make progress with the demolition.

Once the dismantling is complete, it is planned to erect a new building - incorporating parts of the old one - on the site.

It has taken several years for the local authority to reach this stage with the category C listed building which dates back to 1866.

In January, an archaeological survey uncovered a well dating back to the 16th or 17th Century in the basement of the property.