Stereophonics to headline Jersey music festival

Music festival Weekender returns after a two year Covid break
Stereophonics will headline the event in September
Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder will also join the line up
Jersey's Weekender music festival will return in September, with British rock band the Stereophonics to headline the first night.
The festival was postponed for two years due to Covid restrictions.
It will be the band's first performance in Jersey, which festival bosses say will be an "unforgettable night of music".
Eurovision runner up and TikTok star Sam Ryder will also perform at the event.
Other acts include Jax Jones, Tom Walker and Sigala, with more artists expected to be announced next week.
The event will take place from 2-4 September.