Former Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey has appeared in court accused of inducing people to pay him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer.

He allegedly claimed he needed money to obtain treatment in 2022.

The 52-year-old appeared in court in Dublin on Friday morning, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

He is accused of 21 fraud and forgery offences against 25 people over an eight-year period.

As a five-time All-Ireland winner and multiple All-Star, Mr Carey is one of the most decorated and acclaimed hurlers to ever play the sport.