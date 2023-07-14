Drug driver jailed for five years over crash death
At a glance
A driver is jailed for five years for killing a man in a crash while under the influence of ecstasy
Martin Cunliffe's car hit Gerry Smith's van near Crewe, Cheshire, in August 2020
Mr Smith died at the scene and his family said "our lives have fallen apart"
Cunliffe was also banned from driving for seven years
A driver who killed a grandfather in a crash while under the influence of ecstasy has been jailed for five years.
Martin Cunliffe's Fiat 500 hit a Ford van driven by Gerry Smith on 12 August 2020 on School Lane in Warmingham, near Crewe.
Mr Smith died at the scene and his family said "our lives have fallen apart since".
At Chester Crown Court, Cunliffe was also banned from driving for seven years.
The 37-year-old, of Barnton, near Northwich, Cheshire, was convicted in April after a trial.
He was found guilty of causing death by driving without due care and attention, with his MDMA use revealed by blood tests, Cheshire Police said.
Mr Smith, 50, from Middlewich, Cheshire, left behind a wife, seven children and 24 grandchildren and in a statement his family said they were "absolutely devastated".
Witnesses said Cunliffe was travelling well above the speed limit of 30mph (48kph) at the time of the crash, police said.
Analysis of his blood showed a level of 392 microgrammes of MDMA per litre of blood.
The legal limit is 10 microgrammes,, external according to drug driving legislation, which sets levels to avoid claims of accidental exposure.
