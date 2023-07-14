A driver who killed a grandfather in a crash while under the influence of ecstasy has been jailed for five years.

Martin Cunliffe's Fiat 500 hit a Ford van driven by Gerry Smith on 12 August 2020 on School Lane in Warmingham, near Crewe.

Mr Smith died at the scene and his family said "our lives have fallen apart since".

At Chester Crown Court, Cunliffe was also banned from driving for seven years.

The 37-year-old, of Barnton, near Northwich, Cheshire, was convicted in April after a trial.

He was found guilty of causing death by driving without due care and attention, with his MDMA use revealed by blood tests, Cheshire Police said.