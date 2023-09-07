Only call 999 in 'genuine emergency', ambulance ask
Jersey's ambulance service has asked islanders to only call 999 if they are "facing a genuine emergency".
The appeal was made after a surge in calls on Wednesday, placing a "significant strain" on the emergency response system.
The service said the appeal remained on Thursday.
The Jersey Ambulance Service said calling the emergency number for non-urgent care could lead to delays in attending life-threatening situations.
It advised people to call a healthcare provider, GP surgery or pharmacy for non-urgent medical advice.
