Jersey's ambulance service has asked islanders to only call 999 if they are "facing a genuine emergency".

The appeal was made after a surge in calls on Wednesday, placing a "significant strain" on the emergency response system.

The service said the appeal remained on Thursday.

The Jersey Ambulance Service said calling the emergency number for non-urgent care could lead to delays in attending life-threatening situations.

It advised people to call a healthcare provider, GP surgery or pharmacy for non-urgent medical advice.