Four arrested following city centre assault
- Published
Four people - including a teenager - have been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in a city centre.
Police were called to the incident in South Street, Chichester, at about 07:40 BST on 7 July where they arrested four people nearby.
A 17-year-old boy from West Wittering, a 34-year-old man from Littlehampton, a 24-year-old woman from Chichester and a 43-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.
They were released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Sussex Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.
