Increase in hotel stays this summer
Hotel stays in the Bailiwick of Guernsey are up about 10% compared with 2019.
It is too early to talk about an upturn, the Hospitality Association says.
Air and sea passengers are down on 2019.
More people are staying in the Bailiwick of Guernsey this summer than before the pandemic, according to figures from Visit Guernsey.
During the last three months the island's hotels have had about 10% more occupancy than the same time in 2019.
Hotel occupancy is currently at 85% for August, compared with 75% in August 2019.
Alan Sillett, president of the Hospitality Association, said there was still "some nervousness" for the tourism business next year.
Air passenger statistics were down 22% in May since 2019 and sea passenger numbers were down about 30%.
"There is a lot of work to do in tourism to ensure that there is a proper bounce back next year," he said.