More people are staying in the Bailiwick of Guernsey this summer than before the pandemic, according to figures from Visit Guernsey.

During the last three months the island's hotels have had about 10% more occupancy than the same time in 2019.

Hotel occupancy is currently at 85% for August, compared with 75% in August 2019.

Alan Sillett, president of the Hospitality Association, said there was still "some nervousness" for the tourism business next year.