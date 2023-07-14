No visible damage to lighthouse from cargo ship
The owners of the lighthouse where a cargo shop grounded earlier this week say there is no visible damage to the structure.
Trinity House owns and operates Wolf Rock lighthouse nine miles off Cornwall where the Marazine grounded on Monday.
It sent its support vessel THV Galatea to the site on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said : “While we are still assessing the lighthouse, there is no visible damage.”
On Thursday, the Mazarine was towed into Falmouth Harbour following an underwater survey by divers.
Miles Carden chief executive of Falmouth Harbour said they needed to be "reassured around the potential for pollution" before bringing the ship alongside.
It had 22 crew and three passengers on board and is now moored alongside county wharf in Falmouth docks.
The 31,000 tonne roll-on, roll-off cargo ship was on its way from Ireland to Zeebrugge in Belgium when it lost power at about 09:10 BST on Monday.
After refloating and drifting for several hours under a lifeboat escort, the ship was towed to safer waters by a tug.
Trinity House is a charity that also operates as the General Lighthouse Authority.
