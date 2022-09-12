Two people are in hospital following a serious crash involving a motorbike and a car in southern Scotland.

The accident happened on the A714 near Glentrool at about 17:30 on Saturday.

The motorbike rider and passenger - a 61-year-old man and 60-year-old woman - were taken to Dumfries Infirmary.

Two people, aged 30 and 31, who were travelling in the car involved were uninjured.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Liza Murdoch said they were particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red van and other motorcyclists who were in the area shortly before the crash.