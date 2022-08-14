Athlone assault victim was Paul 'Babs' Connolly

The man who died after a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath on Saturday was 47-year-old Paul 'Babs' Connolly.

He was found seriously injured after what Gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of the morning.

Two men, one of whom is in his late teens, the other in his 30s, were arrested and remain in custody.

Gardaí said they were aware that images of the incident had been shared on social media and appealed to the public not to spread the images any further.

They said sharing such material was "disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation".