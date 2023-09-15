A Brighton and Hove Albion supporter has issued a safety warning to fellow fans ahead of the club's Europa League match against Marseille.

The club said fans could “expect a hostile atmosphere" at the match on 5 October.

Guidance has been issued advising fans not to wear Albion shirts and to avoid visiting certain areas in the city, or risk being fined.

Albion fan David Thompson, who recently visited the French city to watch the Rugby World Cup, said it would be an “intense process”.