Irish couple die after being hit by car in Rome

An Irish couple have died after being struck by a car in the outskirts of Rome.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the case and providing consular assistance".

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the incident occurred at lunchtime on Thursday at a busy intersection on the Via Cristoforo Colombo.

It said the bodies of the couple, reported to be aged 59 and 60, had been taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.