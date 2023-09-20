Thirteen people have been arrested after protests took place outside Irish parliament buildings on Wednesday.

It comes as politicians returned to the Dáil (Irish lower house of parliament) chamber after a summer recess.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said TDs and senators were escorted by gardaí (Irish police) out of Leinster House due to the demonstrations.

Gardaí said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to coordinate and investigate the circumstances regarding these incidents.