A senior sexual health education department worker has received a "prestigious" award, the government has said.

Kate Corcoran, senior health educator at Sexual Health and Relationship Education (SHARE), received the title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The title of Queen’s Nurse is open to registered nurses who have more than five years’ experience working in the community.

Managers and patients provide feedback about applicants, which is assessed along with their application.

Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities and a shared professional identity, Guernsey States said.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, chief executive of The Queen’s Nursing Institute, said: "Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

"The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers."