Care staff living at Guernsey nursing home

HSC has blamed issues with recruitment for the use of agency staff at the home.

It said: “Recruitment is challenging, as it is in all areas of health and social care, and we are therefore continuing to utilise the support of agency staff to enable us to maintain safe staffing levels whilst we attempt to recruit into permanent positions.

“There remains a lack of staff accommodation across HSC to match demand and in order to deliver safe care to the residents we do currently have some agency nurses living in the home.

“These nurses are paying rent of £125 per week, which includes one meal a day.”

HSC added: “We have welcomed some new residents into the home, but this is currently limited until we can ensure we have the safe levels of staff to provide the appropriate level of care for each resident.”